Q&A: Oliver Beretta

Maranello 19 giugno 2020

Olivier Beretta is one of the most successful GT drivers of the last fifteen years. This week's guest of the 'Q&A' section is also one of the most regular competitors in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and one of the most popular tutors among participants in the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes. The Monegasque driver, who in 1994 competed in Formula 1 with Larousse, and who was European le Mans Series champion in 2014 at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia of SMP Racing, answered a selection of questions asked by Prancing Horse enthusiasts gathered from the @FerrariRaces social media profiles.