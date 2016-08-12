Tooele, 12 August 2016 – The Pirelli World Challenge season is heading into its final three weekends and five races, which will take the championship west to Utah Motorsports Campus, Sonoma Raceway and Laguna Seca.
In the lead.
At this weekend’s doubleheader at Utah Motorsports Campus, Martin Fuentes, driver of the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia, will have two races to come closer to securing the GT-A driver’s championship. Fuentes has command of the championship with a 252-point lead. At the previous race at Mid-Ohio, Fuentes and his Scuderia Corsa team overcame mechanical adversity to record two second-place finishes despite missing most of the weekend’s practice. Packing 24 turns into it a 4.5-mile circuit, the Utah Motorsports Campus will be a true test of the Ferrari’s balance and handling.
Schedule.
Fuentes has scored eight victories and five additional podiums this season in PWC. The first race of the weekend will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 6:00 PM EDT (24 CET) and the second on Sunday at 3:30 PM EDT (21.30 CET). Both races will be streamed live on world-challenge.com
.