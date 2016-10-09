09 ottobre 2016

Salinas, 9 October 2016 – Martin Fuentes, driving the No. 07 Scuderia Corsa / HUBLOT Ferrari 458 Italia, had already clinched the Pirelli World Challenge GT-A championship at the series’ previous weekend at Sonoma Raceway. For the season finale at Laguna Seca, Fuentes and Scuderia Corsa were looking to finish the season as it started – with a victory. Fuentes, who had tied the PWC series record for nine victories in a season, staked his claim on a tenth victory in the qualifying session held on Saturday afternoon. His time of 1:24.814 was not only good for pole position in GT-A, but was good for 12th overall which put four positions between he and the second-placed GT-A car. Unfortunately for Fuentes, the race would be cut short due to an opening lap incident. Fuentes was hit by another competitor as the field streamed into turn three, sending the Ferrari into the tire barriers and into retirement. However, for Fuentes and Scuderia Corsa, the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge season was an incredibly successful one. To win the GT-A season championship, Fuentes won nine races and finished on the podium seven additional times. His GT-A title is the fourth North American championship for the Ferrari 458 Italia following GRAND-AM titles in 2012, 2013 and an IMSA championship in 2015.