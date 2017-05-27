Lakeville, 26 May 2017 — The compressed schedule of this weekend’s Pirelli World Challenge SprintX race at Lime Rock Park provided an extra challenge for the series’ drivers and teams, including the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 of Daniel Mancinelli and Niccolò Schirò. However the race also gave Ferrari customer team NGT Motorsport a win in the Am/Am class.
Trouble in the morning.
An incident for the 488 GT3 car in morning practice caused the team to miss qualifying, which was held immediately following the practice session. Mancinelli would be forced to start the race at the back of the field, but he and Schirò drove through the 32-car field to move the Ferrari up to eighth position in the closing stages. However, the car was hit from behind, causing enough damage that Schirò was forced to retire.
The win.
However, a Ferrari still scored victory as the no. 30 NGT Motorsports Ferrari 458 Italia of Tyler McQuarrie and Henrique Cisneros dominated the GT Am/Am class to take their third straight class victory. The no. 11 Precision Driving Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo of Marko Radisic and Dani Clos finished in third position in the GT-Cup class won by Yuki Harata and Alessandro Bressan in the Dream Racing Motorsport Lamborghini. Overall win went to Patrick Long and Marc Lieb in the Wright Motorsports Porsche.
Schedule.
The second SprintX race of the weekend will be streamed tomorrow, May 27, at 1:10 PM ET on world-challenge.com
.