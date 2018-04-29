29 aprile 2018

Alton, VA (29 April 2018) – Martin Fuentes continued his assault on the AM-AM SprintX crown and overall championship with another win at VIR on Sunday afternoon. Pairing again with Caesar Bacarella, the no. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari claimed his fourth consecutive win in SprintX competition. GT SX Pro-Pro The no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 endured a difficult race, initially starting in the third position but losing places in the opening lap. Factory driver Miguel Molina started in the 488 GT3 Ferrari, and handed over to Toni Vilander for the final 35 minutes. Unfortunately the team ran afoul of the minimum pit stop time requirements, and impeded another car, meaning they were forced to take a drive-through penalty, ultimately finishing in the 6th position. GT SX Pro – Am The no. 31 Ferrari of Vancouver took third step on the podium in the Pro-Am class in Sunday’s race. Jeff Segal started the race and ran for almost the maximum allowed 35 minutes before handing it over to Wei Lu. Jeff’s stint found him at the tail end of a pack of three Ferraris, headed ironically by Martin Fuentes. An audacious move saw Jeff move past Martin just before their respective pit stops. Wei Lu was able to manage the gap, finishing four seconds ahead of the TruSpeed Autosport R8. GT SX Am – Am Martin Fuentes made a brilliant start and was the star Ferrari for the opening few laps, finding himself in third position overall. However, an aggressive overtake early in the race forced the Mexican driver off-line, leaving dirty tires and a lack of grip for half of a lap. That dropped him back into the clutches of Miguel Molina and Jeff Segal who held station behind Martin for the following few laps. A forceful move by Jeff Segal again saw the Mexican forced off-line with similar results. Caesar Bacarella took over with 25 minutes to go and brought the car home for a fourth consecutive win in SprintX competition.