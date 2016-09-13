13 settembre 2016

Sonoma, 13 September 2016 – Martin Fuentes leads the Pirelli World Challenge GT-A championship in the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Hublot Ferrari 458 Italia as the series arrives at Sonoma Raceway for a doubleheader weekend. With nine victories this season, including the most recent round in Utah, Fuentes has built up a 272-point lead in the championship with three races remaining in the season. He can secure the championship with a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s race. Schedule. The first Pirelli World Challenge race of the weekend will be streamed live at world-challenge.com on Saturday, September 17 at 4:45 PM ET with the second on Sunday, September 18 at 4:15 PM ET.