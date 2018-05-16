16 maggio 2018

Bowmanville, 16 May 2018 – Pirelli World Challenge will return to sprint action north of the border this weekend as the series heads to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for a double-header race weekend. The 10-turn, 2.459-mile permanent road course is a high-speed, high-ambition track set just over an hour outside of Toronto. The track will continue its long-held tradition of staging Victoria Day weekend events and will once again feature three Ferrari 488 GT3 entries in pursuit of the manufacturer and driver titles. GT. Daniel Mancinelli made a winning return to World Challenge competition at Long Beach, leading a Ferrari 1-2 result as he drove the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 to victory ahead of the no. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 entry of Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander. Currently holding second in the championship on the strength of two podium finishes, Vilander looks to break through to the top step of the sprint race podium this weekend. The CTMP event is a home race for his Toronto-based R. Ferri squad and he is hoping for that home field advantage. Vilander. “Overall, it might look easy at times or like we have it under control but it’s always a hard battle, a hard fight,” said Vilander. “Already this year you have the Mercedes, Porsche, Bentley and Ferrari winning races in the GT class, so these are exciting races. The CTMP track is a demanding circuit. Our main thing is to be consistent. The R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari knows the CTMP track well too.” GTA. With a pair of victories and a runner-up result, Martin Fuentes has made an outstanding start to his 2018 World Challenge campaign. The 2016 GTA champion will pilot the no. 07 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 as he looks to grow his eight point advantage with big results in the double-header race weekend. Schedule. There will be two GT class practice sessions on Friday, with a qualifying session on Saturday ahead of the Saturday afternoon race, which will be streamed live at world-challenge.com at 3.50 pm local time (9.50 pm CET). Race 2 is set to go green at 4:05 pm (22.05 CET) on Sunday afternoon. World Challenge will provide live streaming at world-challenge.com.