13 marzo 2017

St. Petersburg, 12 March 2017 – Alex Riberas scored the first podium finish in the Pirelli World Challenge championship on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Florida. Starting from pole position in the no. 61 R.Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 Riberas fell to third position at the start but remained in a hotly-contested battle for the podium throughout the 50-minute race, setting the race’s fastest lap in the process. While Riberas finished in third position, Daniel Mancinelli finished in sixth in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. The race was won by the Wright Motorsport Porsche of Patrick Long. Strong races. Mancinelli nearly scored a podium in the first race of the weekend, held Saturday morning, after he secured pole position. However, an incident on the final lap of the race meant he would finish in 14thposition while Riberas, who finished in sixth position, set the fastest lap of that race as well which put him on pole position for Sunday’s race. Next race. The next Pirelli World Challenge race will be April 7-9 at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, California. The broadcast of the races from St. Petersburg will be shown on Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports.