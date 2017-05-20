Bowmanville, 20 May 2017 -- The third round of the Pirelli World Challenge SprintX championship saw the TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 finish inside the top-ten in the GT Pro/Pro class.
Shared by Daniel Mancinelli and newcomer Niccolo Schiro, the no. 31 TR3 Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 ran inside the top-ten before Schiro was forced to serve a penalty. He would finish in ninth position in the GT Pro/Pro class. The no. 31 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 would not race after provisionally setting the pole position in class.
In the GT Pro/Am class, the no. 013 R. Ferri Ferrari 458 Italia driven by Marc Muzzo and Terry Borcheller finished seventh in class. In the GT Am/Am class, Tyler McQuarrie and Henrique Cisneros claimed their third straight victory in the class finishing a strong 13th overall.
The race was won overall by the Cadillac ATS-V.R of Michael Cooper and Jordan Taylor.
Sunday's race will be streamed live on Sunday, May 21 at 3:30 PM ET at world-challenge.com
.