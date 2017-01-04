04 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 4 January 2016 - Martin Fuentes totally bossed the Pirelli World Challenge 2016 in the GT-A class with the Ferrari 458 Italia of Scuderia Corsa. The Mexican driver, sporting one of the most elegant liveries ever seen, swept all before him in the first part of the season with seven wins in the first seven races (COTA, St. Petersburg, Long Beach and Barber). But even when he failed to finish first, Fuentes was always there or thereabouts, recording seven second places. The Scuderia Corsa driver returned to winning ways at Lime Rock before a very difficult weekend at Elkhart Lake and his ninth victory of the season in Utah. Careful management in both Sonoma races saw him seal the title with a round to spare.