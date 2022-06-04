Polemen’s comments after qualifying at Paul Ricard

The Iron Lynx team drivers felt positive after yesterday’s free practice, believing they could fight for the front row. However, the pole position claimed by Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon and Antonio Fuoco was the fruit of a perfect qualifying, both strategically and speed-wise. We heard from the drivers who will start ahead of everyone at the 1000 km of Paul Ricard.

Davide Rigon: “I was lucky in my session in that I was able to put in an excellent lap without being slowed by traffic. I managed to take advantage of peak performance, especially in the first sector, without encountering any cars in front of me, which isn’t easy with fifty-four crews on the track. I am happy with our Ferrari's balance on the single lap, but I think we need to improve the race pace”.

Antonio Fuoco: “I had an excellent lap, but I think my teammates also did a great job today. We made the most of the car’s potential in our attempts, but we know that the race will be very long, so we need to concentrate to do our best”.

Daniel Serra: “Davide and Antonio did two fantastic laps. The car is lovely to drive, and I think all three of us did well to avoid traffic. Now we need to think about the race to deliver a great result”.