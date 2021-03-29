Podium return for Scuderia Praha in 24H Series

Scuderia Praha returned to the 24H Series in style with second place in the 12 Hours of Mugello. The Czech team, multiple champions in the category, competed in the second round of the season in the GT3 Am class. Its 488 GT3 was crewed by Josef Kral, Miroslav Výboh and Matúš Výboh. The latter executed a magnificent pass thirty minutes from the end on the outside of the Porsche, then driven by Ivan Jacoma. The younger Výboh drove the 488 GT3 like a veteran even though, like his father, he was making his class debut. Scuderia Praha's Ferrari, second behind the race-winning Porsche of Herberth Motorsport, was the best of the three Maranello cars entered in the event.

The 488 GT3 of Racing One completed the Tuscan marathon in eighth place thanks to Axel Sartingen, Daniel Schwerfeld, Francesco Lopez and Daniele Di Amato. Kessel Racing's Evo 2020 with L.M.D.V., Alessandro Cutrera, Marco Talarico and Marco Frezza finished tenth in the GT3 Am class.

The next race in the series organised by Creventic is the 12 Hours of Paul Ricard, at the French track on 23 and 24 April.