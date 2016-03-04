04 marzo 2016

Austin, 4 March 2016 – The other North American sports car championship is set to begin this weekend, as the Pirelli World Challenge holds its first race event of the season. The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas will serve as the venue for a doubleheader weekend of racing which has 25 cars entered in the headlining GT races. One 458 Italia. Ferraris captured four overall victories in the 2015 PWC, as driver Olivier Beretta finished second in the championship winning at COTA one year ago. Ferrari will be represented by Scuderia Corsa and driver Martin Fuentes, who will drive the no. 07 458 Italia this season and will battle for GTA class honors. In the 2015 season championship, Fuentes recorded one victory, four podium results and eleven top five finishes to finish third in the GTA championship. Schedule. Both of the weekend’s GT races will be streamed live at world-challenge.com. The first race will be streamed on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET (9.30 PM CET) and the second on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET (9.15 PM CET).