Bowmanville, 22 May 2016– Martin Fuentes scored a repeat result on Sunday afternoon at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, finishing in second position in the GT-A class and extending his championship lead in the Pirelli World Challenge championship season. Difficult start. Sunday’s race started with two laps of caution due to mixed conditions, and then immediately went to a full course caution period for an incident on the first green lap. Once the race was underway with 35 minutes remaining, Fuentes lost one position and was embroiled in a multi-car battle with several other GT-class cars. In the closing stages of the race, Fuentes was able to capitalize on an opportunity to move his Ferrari into second position in GT-A overtaking his main rivel in the championship, Frankie Montecalvo on the Dime Racing Mercedes. Extended lead. At the checkered, Fuentes scored second position for the second time this weekend in the race won by the Wright Motorsports Prosche of Michael Schein. Martin been on the podium nine times in nine races, with seven victories and two runner-up finishes, and extended his championship lead even further after the races at CTMP. The overall race went to the other Wright Motorsports Porsche of Patrick Long. Pirelli World Challenge has only a few days until its next race, May 27-28 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut.