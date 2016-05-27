Lakeville, 27 May 2016 - Martin Fuentes has been on every GT-A podium thus far in the Pirelli World Challenge season, and will aim to stand on top of the podium in this weekend's races at the challenging 1.53-mile Lime Rock Park circuit.
Move of the Race.
It was only last week that Fuentes finished in second place in both races at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park driving the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia. Although it was the first time this season that Fuentes did not win, he was able to further extend his championship lead in the GT-A class and now has a 258-point advantage after nine races. His pass on Frankie Montecalvo in the second race at CTMP also earned him the Move of the Race award.
Schedule.
The first race of the weekend will be held on Friday, May 27 at 4:55 PM ET, with the second on Saturday, May 28 at 4:00 PM ET. Both races will be streamed live on world-challenge.com
.