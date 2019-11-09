Pier Guidi's comments after qualifying

The 108-millisecond gap between Alessandro Pier Guidi and pole position could have been difficult to digest. However, the Italian commented calmly on his qualifying performance knowing that it is possible to overtake on this track and that factors other than starting position will decide the result.

"The qualifying session was quite positive. Although we're not in the best of positions, unlike our opponents we have only used a single set of tyres. So from this point of view, we should have a small advantage. I am pleased with the car's balance and the work done with the team to improve it. Tomorrow will be a difficult race in particular due to tyre wear, which will be one of the keys to victory. We will have to be good, or at least better than everyone else, in managing this factor strategically. This is why qualifying is important, but it is less so than on other tracks because tyre degradation will be very high".