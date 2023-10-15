Comments from Petit Le Mans podium

Amidst confetti and fireworks, the curtain fell on the 2024 IMSA season. Reigning champions Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon, joined this time by 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Alessandro Pier Guidi, bid farewell to the first year of the 296 GT3 on US soil with another podium finish. These are their comments.

Daniel Serra: “It’s lovely to finish third, although we’d obviously have liked to contest the top step of the podium, but from the start of the weekend, we saw that the BoP prevented us from contending for first position. We were short of a lot of speed on the long straights and acceleration coming out of corners, so we couldn't compete with anyone. We just had to be lucky and take advantage of situations like those on the last lap, and that’s what we did. I am happy with a podium on this track, but I’d be even happier with a fairer BoP that could put us in the running for victory. This was my first season with the 296 GT3 in IMSA. So, especially at the beginning, we struggled with the BoP as much as with the usual adjustments to the car, developing the optimum setup and building a rapport with this new vehicle. Our performance improved from Watkins Glen, and we were more competitive, while here, the podium was the most we could have hoped for. We’ve collected a lot of data this season that I hope will allow us to be more competitive next year.”

Davide Rigon: “We were lucky today because we didn’t have pace on our side, but the team adopted a brilliant strategy that allowed us to come away with an unexpected result. It’s been a tricky season with the new car because it has much more potential than it showed because of the BoP, which limited us from the first race. The only time we could compete, at Watkins Glen, we came close to victory. The team has done a really admirable job throughout the season in terms of strategy and pit stops. Again today, this enabled us to climb the podium. We have the winter ahead to prepare for next season and become competitive again.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “We didn’t expect the podium, but we are delighted to come away with one. The Risi team guys were flawless in strategy and pit stops. We were good at not getting involved in accidents or losing track time, and that paid off.”