Pacific CarGuy Racing back in the Super GT Series with a Ferrari

After the most recent appearance back in 2017, a Ferrari will once again be among the starting line-up for the Super GT Series in GT300 class. Pacific Racing's 488 GT3 Evo 2020, partnering CarGuy Racing, will compete in the renowned Japanese series, courtesy of drivers Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino.

For Pacific Racing, the occasion marks a return to Prancing Horse machinery after their experience with the F430 GTC between 2010 and 2012, which saw the team secure a podium at Sepang in 2011 for Yutaka Yamagishi and Hideki Yamauchi. CarGuy, champion of the 2019 Asian Le Mans Series, as well as twice on the starting grid of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – both times with Ferrari – will line-up the same duo which won the title two years ago, on that occasion flanked by James Calado.

