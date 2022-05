Maranello 16 marzo 2020

The start of the 2020 ELMS season has suffered a delay due to the spread of COVID-19. The organisers announced the postponement of the pre-season test at Barcelona on 4 and 5 April, and the 4 Hours of Monza. The new date for the first round of the series, originally scheduled for 9 and 10 May at the Lombard circuit, will be announced shortly.