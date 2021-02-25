Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini and Alessio Salucci won the Pro-Am class at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Monster VR46 Kessel, finishing the Gulf 12 Hours in third place overall. The nine-time MotoGP world champion enjoyed a dream debut in the 488 GT3, with the trio ahead for a long time on the Yas Marina track. However, the all-woman crew of Iron Lynx suffered terrible luck, forced to retire after a collision in which Michelle Gatting was the innocent party.

She had been in fourth overall up to that point. In the Am class, the Ferrari of Kessel Racing crewed by Loris Capirossi, Alexis De Bernardi and Nicola Cadei, passed second under the chequered flag, while the AF Corse car, driven by Tani Hanna, Christophe Ulrich, Kriton Lentoudis and Rui Aguas, came third. The second 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing crewed by David Perel, Murat Cuhadaroglu, Marco Zanuttini and John Hartshorne, finished in fourth.

