One Ferrari in the top ten at the Road to Le Mans

Ninth place for Andrea Montermini and Gino Forgione in the number 53 AF Corse-run 488 GT3 Evo 2020 proved to be the best result of the five Ferraris competing in the second round of the Road to Le Mans.

The hard-fought race on the 13.626-kilometre Circuit de la Sarthe was marked by a Safety Car entrance prompted by collisions, in which no drivers were hurt. The AF Corse-run Ferrari 296 GT3 of Hiroshi Koizumi and Kei Cozzolino took the chequered flag in first place, only to be penalised for an irregularity, relegating the crew to sixteenth position, after their fourth place in the first race.

The other AF Corse 296 GT3 entry, driven by the French duo of Emmanuel Collard and Charles-Henry Samani, finished twelfth, two places ahead of Kessel Racing’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020 featuring the pairing David Fumanelli and Murat Cuhadaroglu. Finally, Jamie Lee Stanley and Laurent De Meuss in the fourth AF Corse Ferrari finished in eighteenth.