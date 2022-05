02 gennaio 2018

Maranello, 2 January 2018 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau starred at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. Supported by Rinaldi Racing, it was already a major competitor and race winner in the VLN Championship. George Weiss, Jochen Krumbach, Oliver Kainz and Daniel Keilwitz started second on the grid and finished seventh in the race taking first place in the Pro-Am class.