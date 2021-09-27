NLS podium for Racing One on their return

Positive comeback for the Racing One outfit who placed their Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 on the podium in the eighth round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

The 53rd edition of the ADAC Barbarossapreis marks the return to the NLS championship for the Hella Pagid Racing One team whose Ferrari crew featured Christian Kohlhaas, Jules Szymkowiak and Australian Nick Foster. The weekend got off to a troublesome start as early as Friday, with the German team mechanics forced to try and sort out an unexpected technical hitch. In a race against the clock, the team managed to resolve the issue in time for the #39 Ferrari to be able to compete in the Saturday morning qualifying session, where Kohlhaas-Szymkowiak-Foster set the thirteenth fastest overall time, fifth in the Pro Am class.



The four-hour afternoon event saw the Racing One Ferrari stage a noteworthy comeback, holding third place by the race’s halfway point. In an attempt to gain further positions, the German team chose to leave the stop for the driver change as late as possible, but with about an hour still on the clock, the Ferrari found itself with an empty tank at the pit entrance. Fortunately Kohlhaas managed to reach the refuelling point and get back in the race without jeopardizing the result. Hella Pagid Racing One took the chequered flag in third place in Pro Am class.



Calendar. The final round of the NLS is scheduled for 9 October with the 45th edition of the PAGID Racing DMV Münsterlandpokal.

