LMGTE PRO, highlights of 4 Hours of Silverstone

Silverstone 06 settembre 2019

Prancing Horse drivers and teams left the first round of the FIA WEC with regrets and grievances. However, they also learned that they have a competitive car, one that monopolised the front row and produced some encouraging performances. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi’s fourth place, due to the drive-through cancelled late by the race officials, and the zero points for Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina at Silverstone after the accident caused by an LMP1, haven’t dampened any hopes for the rest of the season. The best images from the British circuit in the LMGTE PRO class can be seen again in this video.