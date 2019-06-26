Le Mans winners visit Hublot

Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado paid a special visit to the Hublot headquarters in Nyon, where they found the 488 GTE they and Daniel Serra drove to victory in the recent Le Mans 24 Hours. The drivers dropped in on the Swiss manufacturer, a Ferrari partner since 2011, where they had a close-up view of the entire watch manufacturing process, focussing in particular on the construction of the Big Bang Unico Ferrari Magic Gold. Besides the two winners of the French endurance marathon, Antonello Coletta, Head of Attività Sportive GT, and Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of GT Race Car Development, were also present for a round table with Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO and the watchmaker's research and development department.