Le Mans: unique, virtual show at Ferrari Museum, Maranello

Special installation for visitors to follow the Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers and technicians participating in the first ever virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Maranello, 5 June 2020 - The Ferrari Museum at Maranello from 10 June will be hosting a new and exciting initiative for the “24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual”. A box will be recreated in which visitors can watch live stars of the first ever virtual edition of the endurance classic. The Museum is already home to the “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans” exhibition dedicated to 70 years of Prancing Horse victories on the French track.

Visitors will have the chance to see the official drivers of the 488 GTEs no. 51 and 71 chosen for this race, as well as the two FDA Hublot Esport Team drivers of car no. 52, in action on the simulators set up in the Museum. Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi will participate remotely. Since the previous announcement, the line-ups have been revised and are now as follows:

Ferrari 488 GTE no. 51 - Nicklas Nielsen, David Perel, Kasper Stoltze, Matteo Caruso Ferrari 488 GTE no. 52 - Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Enzo Bonito, David Tonizza Ferrari 488 GTE no. 71 - Miguel Molina, Federico Leo, Amos Laurito, Jordy Zwiers

Competizioni GT technicians and engineers will also be present to help select optimal race set-ups and strategies. This unique opportunity will bring the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans to Maranello and allow fans and enthusiasts to experience it in complete safety and in full compliance with the social distancing regulations already implemented by all Ferrari Museums since their reopening on 18 May. As well as the provisions adhering to the recent ministerial decree, further measures have been introduced for the two Museums inspired by Ferrari's “Back on Track” programme. Masks are compulsory, except for children under six, and will be provided by the Museum free of charge. Given current limited access , time slots and ticket purchasing can be made through the online ticket office at the Museums' websites (musei.ferrari.com/en).

The first free practices will take place on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 June from 10 am to 10 pm. On Friday 12 June the session will end at 5 pm, just before the official qualifying which, for GTE class cars, is from 6:10 pm to 6:25 pm. On these days, the Museum will follow the traditional opening hours (9:30 am - 7 pm) whilst on Saturday 13 June opening will be extended to midnight. This will allow visitors to experience at first hand the magic of night hours, a period that usually proves decisive for the final result. On Saturday 13 June at 3 pm the French flag will signal the start of the race which ends at the same time on Sunday 14 June.