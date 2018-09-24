24 settembre 2018

Francorchamps - Kessel Racing has booked a grid place for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans. Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini drove the Swiss team's Ferrari 488 GT3 to victory at Spa-Francorchamps in the penultimate race of the season, clocking up a fourth win and sealing the title with a race to spare. Place at Le Mans. Two places at the 24 Hours of Le Mans are up for grabs in this championship, one for the winner of the LMP3 class and the other for the winner of the GT3 class. Pianezzola and Piccini were extraordinary all season and did superbly to handle the weather conditions on the Belgian circuit that caused problems for all drivers. The overall victory went to the Ligier-Nissan of Ecurie Ecosse crewed by Colin Noble and Alasdair McCaig. Clean sweep of the podium. In GT3 class, Kessel Racing and Ferrari pulled off a clean sweep of the podium. Behind Pianezzola and Piccini came teammates Matteo Cressoni, Murad Sultanov and Claudio Schiavoni, competing together with Andrea Piccini. The next race, which is now purely academic, will be at Portimao on 27 October.