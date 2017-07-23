23 luglio 2017

Spielberg, 23 July 2017 - The Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of Spirit of Race finished on the podium in the Le Mans Cup at Spielberg over the weekend. Payback. The podium came as a sort of payback after Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani had come close to a top-three finish in the previous race at Le Mans, but lost a lot of ground due to a spin. However, the pair made no mistakes in the Austrian race where they sealed second place. Quick. Ulrich and Mediani were consistently in the top two but at the end the Lamborghini of Ebimotors, driven by Emanuele Busnelli and Fabio Babini, beat the Ferrari to the line.