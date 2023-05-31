Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Richard Mille AF Corse

After making their debut in the FIA WEC championship, the Richard Mille AF Corse team, with a Ferrari 488 GTE, will also tackle their first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, relying on the synergy of the French-Italian-Argentinian crew.

The team. It results from the collaboration between the Richard Mille Racing Team, founded in 2019 by the renowned watchmaker, and AF Corse, Ferrari’s historic partner which boasts a very extensive experience in motorsport. The team has already picked up its first results in the 2023 championship and hopes to continue on the Circuit de la Sarthe.



The number 83 crew. The car is driven by a competitive trio made up of Luis Perez Companc and the two official Ferrari Competizione GT drivers: Alessio Rovera and Lilou Wadoux. The crew currently holds second spot in the LMGTE Am standings of the FIA WEC. After an unlucky start in the first round at Sebring, the trio were able to recover, taking the podium in the round at Portimão and then winning at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, with Lilou Wadoux the first female driver to claim victory since the World Endurance Championship began in 2012.

The pro’ driver from Amiens, despite her young age, is already taking part in the 24 Hours for a second time and is proving her true talent race after race. Italian driver Rovera, by contrast, will take part in his third Le Mans, having already achieved his first win in the LMGTE Am class alongside teammates François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen with AF Corse in his debut race in 2021.

More experience for Luis Perez Companc, making a sixth appearance at the Circuit de la Sarthe. The Argentinian’s best result dates back to 2014 with third place in an AF Corse Ferrari F458 Italia in the LMGTE Am.