Le Mans, 24 hours to win: Inception Racing

After taking twelfth place on its debut at the Circuit de La Sarthe classic in the LMGTE Am class, the Inception Racing team is aiming to improve and climb up the standings in the new 2022 edition.

The team. The Inception Racing team, run by Optimum Motorsport, is taking on the 90th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in collaboration with Garage 59, owned by Alexander West, one of the drivers making up the crew.

The number 59 crew. The line-up is completely new this year, relying on the experience of Frenchman Côme Ledogar, who won in 2021 with Pier Guidi and Calado in LMGTE Pro with AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTE. As reigning champion, the experienced driver will be joined by Alexander West, who already has a 24 Hours of Le Mans race behind him, again with the Piacenza-based team, as well as a couple of seasons in the Ferrari Challenge APAC. Completing the trio is a silver driver, Marvin Kelin, 23 years old at the end of June, in his first appearance in the great Loire-region track classic. He has already picked up experience and wins in national competitions.