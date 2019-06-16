The sunrise change the panorama in Le Mans and the number 51 of AF Corse is currently in fourth position after the pit-stop.

GTE-Pro. The Brazilian Daniel Serra is occupying the fourth position after having pitted few minutes before the clock striked, replacing James Calado that was the race leader during his stint. The second Ferrari in the race, the Risi Competizione 488 GTE, is tenth with Pipo Derani at the wheel.

GTE-Am. The Ferrari cars are chasing the podium with the JMW Motorsport car number 84 in third place, in front of the Clearwater Racing number 40. Sixth position for Weathertech Racing, while the Japanese team of Car Guy Racing is eight. Top ten also for Spirit of Race, while the field is closed by the Kessel Racing number 83 and 60, with the MR Racing Ferrari in the middle.