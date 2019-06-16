The 87th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is now in its final stage. With less than four hours to go there are three Ferraris fighting for the podium in the two GT categories.





GTE-Pro. In the GTE-Pro class, after the withdrawal of the 488 GTE no. 71, the Prancing Horse is still represented by AF Corse no. 71, which is battling it out with the Corvette no. 63 for first, and Risi Competizione no. 89, which moved up to ninth position in the night.





GTE-Am. In the gentleman drivers’ class JMW Motorsport is still having a fantastic race with Rodrigo Baptista, Wei Lu and Jeff Segal on the podium. The 488 GTE of Clearwater Racing (Perez-Companc-Cressoni-Griffin) and WeatherTech Racing/Scuderia Corsa (Vilander-MacNeil-Smith) are also among the best.