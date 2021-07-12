Kessel Racing makes podium debut in GT Open at Budapest

American crew Michael Dinan and Robby Foley marked their debut in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Kessel Racing with a podium finish in the PRO class at Budapest in the third round of the International GT Open.

Race-1. In the longer seventy-minute race at the Hungaroring, the US duo set off from fourth on the grid in the PRO class and tenth overall. They performed consistently in the heat, holding onto fourth place in class and eighth overall.

Race-2 . The second race, lasting for sixty minutes, was severely affected by bad weather. Shortly after the first pit stops for driver changes, a heavy thunderstorm broke over the Hungarian track, shuffling the pack and forcing many cars to pit for a tyre change. The Safety Car also came out to make the track safe, and at the restart, Foley gained ground, taking the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 into third in the PRO class and fifth overall, holding the position down to the chequered flag.

Calendar. The fourth round of the International GT Open is scheduled for 25 July at Imola, Italy.