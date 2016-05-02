02 maggio 2016

Monza, 2 May – Mirko Venturi and Stefano Gai, on the Black Bull Swisse Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 won race-2 in Monza, opener of the 2016 Italian GT Championship. In the race valid for classes Super GT3 and GT3 Black Bull Racing drivers proceeded Alberto Di Folco and Riccardo Agostini (Lamborghini by Antonelli Motorsport) and Mirko Bortolotti and Jerome Mul (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing). Difficult start. The race started under the Safety Car due to the heavy rain. Behind the pace car, Marco Mapelli (Audi Sport Italia), Stefano Gattuso (Lamborghini by Ombra Racing), Agostini, Francesco Sini (Aston Martin by Solaris Motorsport), Gai, Stefano Comandini (BMW Team Italia) and all the others. Mapelli gained more than three seconds on Agostini, while Sini defended his fourth place from Gai but had to concede his position to the Ferrari driver at lap six. Driver change. As all cars got back on track after drivers change Venturi (who took over from Gai) set a very quick pace overtaking Frassineti (Lamborghini by Ombra Racing) and Mul, launching the charge to the top two. Di Folco, who replaced Agostini, got the lead from Felipe Albuquerque (Audi Sport Italia), who had to serve the handicap time in the pits as he won race-1. At lap 17 the Audi driver got the lead thanks to a good overtaking move. Venturi got the most of the duel on top and, thanks also to a puncture for the Portuguese driver, got the lead of the race. Three more podium finishes. Once in the lead, the Ferrari driver did not have problems pulling away from Di Folco, Mul and Frassineti. At the flag, Venturi claimed a great win leading Di Folco and Mul. On Saturday Gai and Venturi were third behind Mapelli-Albuquerque and Bortolotti-Mul. Good news came also from the GT3 class, with Marco Galassi (458 Italia by Team Malucelli) third behind the Porsches of Luca and Nicola Pastorelli (Kripton Motorsport) and Paolo Venerosi-Pesciolini and Alessandro Baccani (Ebimotors). A podium to celebrate also in the GT Cup where Vincenzo Sauto and Mirko Zanardini were second behind Ivan Benvenuti and Luca De Marchi (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing). Next round on May 28-29 at Imola.