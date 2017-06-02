02 giugno 2017

Misano Adriatico, 2 June 2017 - All is set at the Misano World Circuit for the second round of the Italian GT Championship 2017. A total of 33 lineups will get on track for the three racing days by the Adriatico sea to challenge each other in the five classes of the event. SUPER GT3. In the highest class, the PRO lineup to beat is that made by Mirko Venturi and Stefano Gai (Ferrari 488) able to score a double win at Imola. The Black Bull Swisse Racing drivers will have to serve a 30s time handicap in race-1 and this will certainly inflame the duel for the podium on Saturday. The classification sees Frassineti-Beretta (Lamborghini by Ombra Racing) chasing the leaders with a 10 points gap. They proceed the Ferrari 488 GT3s of Niccolò Schirò and Jaime Melo (Easy Race) and Matteo Malucelli and Eddie Cheever III (Scuderia Baldini 27), that respectively stand 20 and 21 points from the top. In the same class there’s also Motoaki Ishikawa (AF Corse). GT3 and GT-Cup. A new entry joined GT3: the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 run by MP1 Corse for Nicola Benucci, a long time known driver in in the Italian series, and Simone Niboli. They will join the Ebimotors Porsche driven by Venerosi-Baccani that was on the top step of the podium in both Imola races, the Ferrari driven by Francesco La Mazza and Marco Magli (Easy Race) and the Chevrolet (Erreci Proracing) of Colaianni-Del Castello. Several new entries joined also the class reserved to cars in single make configuration where there’s also a Ferrari, the 458 Challenge EVO of CAAL Racing with Leonardo Baccarelli and Luigi Ferrara. PROGRAMME. The weekend will start on Friday with free practice, while qualifying will take place on Saturday at 8.50 and 9.30 for classes SGT3 and GT3, while classes SGT Cup-GT Cup and GTS will qualify from 11.25 to 12.05. The programme of Saturday will continue in the afternoon with the two race-1s at 15.45 (SGT3 and GT3) and at 19.25 (SGTCup-GT Cup and GTS), while race-2s will start on Sunday at 13,50 (SGTCup-GT Cup-GTS) and 15,40 (SGT3-GT3). All races will be run on the length of 48 minutes + 1 lap.