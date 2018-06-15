15 giugno 2018

Misano Adriatico, 15 June 2018 - All is set at the Misano World Circuit for the third round of the Italian GT Championship 2018, race scheduled for this weekend. After the French exit at Paul Ricard, the Italian series will get on track in Misano with a very compact classification featuring ten drivers within eight points only. GT3 classification leader Giancarlo Fisichella will not take part in the two races as he will be competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but former Formula 1 driver will be replaced by Michele Rugolo, who will share driving duties with Stefano Gai on the Ferrari 488 run by Scuderia Baldini 27. The other Ferrari. Strong with the French Race-1 victory, Mancinelli-Fontana (Ferrari 488-Easy Race) are called to a strong performance that would keep them on the positions that count in the overall classification. Schedule. The two races will be run on 56 minutes plus one lap. The weekend will kick off on Friday with free practice, two qualifying sessions will follow on Saturday morning (from local 9 to 10). Race-1 will start on Saturday afternoon at 14, while Race-2 will close the weekend on Sunday with start at 15.