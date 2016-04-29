Monza, 29 April 2016 - Things are getting ready at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza ahead of the opener of 2016 season of the Italian GT Championship with a total of 33 crews representing nine makes on track. A lot of novelties will characterize this season, among which the introduction of the new classes Super GT3 and Super GT Cup. In the main class some of the most famous makes, starting with Ferrari.
Six titles, 14 races.
Six Italian titles will be awarded at the end of the seven scheduled rounds for a total of fourteen races. Among the favorites for the final victory of class Super GT3 there are also some Ferrari crews. Mirko Venturi and Stefano Gai will drive the brand new Ferrari 488 GT3 of Black Bull Racing while Ferdinando Geri and Daniel Mancinelli will drive the Easy Race similar machine.
GT3 Cup.
The challenge for the Italian title of GT3 has been launched by GT Cup reigning champions Luca and Nicola Pastorelli (Porsche by-Krypton Motorsport) that moved to this category and will be challenged by the two Ferrari 458 Italias of Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III (Scuderia Baldini 27) and Marco Galassi (Team Malucelli).
GT Cup.
Eight cars will compete in GT Cup, where Porsches and Ferrari 458 Italias will be the most numerous challengers. the Prancing Horse cars will be driven by Mauro Deodati and Emanuele Romani and Mirko Zanardini and Vincezo Sauto (both Master KR-Racing) and by Sossio Del Prete and Dario Caso (Scuderia Victoria).
Schedule.
The schedule of the first motorsport weekend of the season offers two qualifying sessions, split for the various classes, on Saturday (from local 9,45 to 11,35 CET), while race-1 S.GT3 and GT3 will start in the afternoon at 16,45 followed by S.GT
Cup and GT Cup race at 17,55. Race-2 will be on Sunday for all categories. S.GT
Cup's race will be at 11, that of S.GT3 and GT3 at 12,10. All races will 48-minute races + 1 lap and will be covered live in Italy by Raisport1 (S.GT3 and GT3) and by AutomotoTV (S.GT
Cup and GT Cup).