The green Tuscan hills will stage the 4th round of the Italian GT Championship this coming weekend. The circuit of Mugello will be the theater of the two races that mark the turning point of the 2017 season. On the contrary to what happened in the previous races, only two races will take place in this round with all the 32 lineups on track at the same time.
Super GT3.
The highest class will see the Ferrari 488 GT3 driven by classification leader Stefano Gai (Black Bull Swisse Racing) coming from the victory in Monza and the one driven by Matteo Malucelli and Eddie Cheever III (Scuderia Baldini 27) that follow 5 points short of the leaders as the cars to be beaten. The Black Bull Swiss Racing driver has raced alone in Misano and Monza as co-equiper Venturini was not available and for this the team has hired Michele Rugolo, fresh from the 24 Hours of Le Mans raced on the legendary No. 51 Ferrari 488 GTE of AF Corse team. The 488 GT3 run by Easy Race will see the presence of Marco Cioci that will replace the Brazilian driver Jaime Melo, who is in Brazil due to some family problems. The strong driver from Rome that comes from the second place of class GTE-Am at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will share driving duties with Niccolò Schirò, who was a great third in the two races in Monza. Among the non-Pro lineups, Japanese Motoaki Ishikawa (AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3) is hunting for the top step of podium.
GT3.
Another fight involving Ferrari crews will certainly characterize the GT3 class. The classification currently sees Venerosi-Baccani on top, as the Ebimotors pairing is leading the two 458 Italia GT3 driven by Francesco La Mazza and Marco Magli (Easy Race) and Nicola Benucci (MP1 Corse), that will be sharing again driving duties with Simone Niboli.
Schedule.
The fourth round of the season will have a different format with only two races instead of the usual four. Qualifying session is on Friday (from 17 to 18,25). Race-1 will take place on Saturday afternoon at 16, while Race-2 will get underway on Sunday at 13.15. Both races will be run on the length of 48 minutes +1lap and will be shown by RaiSport on Saturday at 20 and Sunday at 17. The live streaming feed will be available at acisport.it/CIGT
.