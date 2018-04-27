27 aprile 2018

Maranello, 27 April 2018 - The Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit at Imola is set to host the first race of the 16th edition of the Italian GT Championship. The 2018 season includes some new regulations, the most prominent of which are longer races (56 minutes + 1 lap) for 10 out of 14 races and a calendar that includes a trip to the Paul Ricard in France. There will be five classes (GT3, GT3 Light, Super GT Cup, GT Cup and GT4) and an array of top drivers. GT3. Giancarlo Fisichella and Switzerland’s Marcel Fassler are the big names in the Italian series. The Italian driver will line up in the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini 27 Network alongside his compatriot Stefano Gai, 2016 champion and third last year. This crew will be among the ones to beat. However, their rivals won’t be making it easy, starting with Easy Race drivers Andrea Fontana and Daniel Mancinelli, who are also driving a 488 GT3. Ferrari crews will be battling it out with Lamborghini, Audi and BMW. GT3 Light. In the GT3 Light class for older generation cars, the duel will be between Ferrari and Audi. Marco Magli will line up in the 458 Italia GT3 of Easy Race and is set to lock horns with the Audi of Nova Race with Magnoni-Cressoni. Programme. The first weekend of the 2018 season will start on Saturday with the two qualifying rounds (8:50 am -10 am), while Race-1 will kick off on the same day at 1:30 pm, followed by Race-2 on Sunday at 12:55 pm.