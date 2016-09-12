12 settembre 2016

Campagnano di Roma, 12 September 2016 – The Vallelunga stop of the Italian GT Championship awarded one win and three podium positions to the drivers of the Ferrari customers’ teams. The standings are still wide open in all three championships in which the cars from Maranello compete, with four races left until the end of the season: the second round of Imola and the grand final of Mugello. The win. This weekend, Ferrari's win came courtesy of Vincenzo Sauto and Mirko Zanardini. The two drivers of Duell Race team dominated the second race of the GT-Cup class at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO in which they earned third place in Race-1, won by their championship rivals Ivan Benvenuti and Luca De Marchi (Lamborghini). Super GT3. In Super GT3 class, the weekend started out well for Stefano Gai and Mirko Venturi, who captured third place in Race-1 with the 488 GT3 of Black Bull Swisse Racing team. However, in the second race, the two Italian drivers were unable to do better than sixth place, thus dropping some points along the way; on the other hand, Niccolò Schirò and Ferdinando Geri reached the podium at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Easy Race. The competition for first place in the standings is wide open, as only three points separate Venturi-Gai from Marco Mapelli and Filipe Albuquerque (Audi). GT3. In GT3 class, Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III played a leading role in Race-1, finishing in second place behind Vito Postiglione and Andrea Gagliardini (Lamborghini). The standard-bearers of Scuderia Baldini gained a few points on their rivals Luca and Nicola Pastorelli (Porsche); however, at the start of Race-2, Leo was involved in an accident that took his 458 Italia GT3 out of contention. Next event: 24-25 September in Imola.