Scarperia, 14 July 2016 - Another participation record at Mugello Circuit this weekend for the Italian GT Championship, the turning point round of the 2016 season. The challenging track near Florence will see 43 cars on track in the four races of the weekend.
Super GT3.
In the top class all eyes are on the duel between Mapelli-Albuquerque (Audi), the crew that is leading the championship, and Venturi-Gai on the Ferrari 488 GT3 by Black Bull Swisse Racing. The Prancing Horse due comes from the victory in Race-2 at Misano and get to this round as the favorite in the title hunt. There will be a new car joining the Super GT3 field at Mugello: it’s the Ferrari run by TR3 Performance that will be shared by American Gregory Romanelli and Italian Daniel Mancinelli. Easy Race will also field the Italian Andrea Montermini who will share the Ferrari 488 GT3 with Ferdinando Geri.
GT3.
The classification is quite short in GT3 class with several drivers ready to fight for the top step of the podium. The classification is currently led by Venerosi-Baccani (Porsche), but Ebimotors' pairing is only a few points in front of four different crews. One of these is the Scuderia Baldini 27 Network one composed by Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III. The GT3 entry list is completed by Galassi-Tempesta on the Ferrari 458 Italia run by Team Malucelli.
GT Cup.
There are many new entries also in this category, as Benvenuti-Demarchi (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing) lead the classification. Four Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO will make their debut at Mugello: the three belonging to Team MP Racing will be driven by Prinoth-"Babalus", Corinna and Manuela Gostner, David and Thomas Gostner, while the car run by Caal Racing will have Baccarelli-Ferrara behind the wheel.
Schedule.
The timetable of the fourth racing weekend of the season schedules two qualifying sessions for SGT3 and GT3 on Friday afternoon (from local18,15 to 19,05), while SGT Cup and GT Cup will get on track on Saturday morning from 9 to 9,50. The first two races will follow in the afternoon at 12,45 (SGT3 and GT3) and at 15,30 (SGT Cup, GT Cup, GT4 and Cayman). Race-2 SGT-GT3 will start on Sunday morning (at 9,50) and will be followed by race-2 of SGT Cup- GT Cup-GT4 and Cayman at 11,50. All the races of the length of 48minutes+1 lap will be covered live by Raisport 2 (S.GT3-GT3) and AutomotoTV (SGT Cup-GT Cup-GT4 e Cayman) as well as in web streaming at www.acisportitalia.it/GT
.