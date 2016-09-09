09 settembre 2016

Spielberg, 9 September 2016 - The summer break is over, but the International GT Open racing activity resumes with a strong summer flavor, not only because of the high temperatures and warm weather expected all over Europe, but also because the fifth round of the series is hosted at Spielberg, the historic track nested in the magnificent scenery of the Styrian Alps. A new Ferrari team. The Austrian track has always provided exciting races in the past and will see exciting fights this year too, as the championship starts to enter in the defining stage. There is not a Ferrari team fighting for title here but a new operation will be entering the round using a brand new 488 GT3. The machine is entered by SF Racing, the Chinese GT team which is expanding its activities also outside Asia. The team is supported technically by FFF Racing, which made its debut in the GT Open at the Ricard last June. In Austria, the SF Racing Ferrari will be entrusted to China’s Songyang Fu, one of the top drivers in Asian GT racing, and Italy’s Andrea Caldarelli. Schedule. The timetable for the weekend sees qualifying and Race-1 on Saturday at 16.15 lasting 70 minutes + 1 lap. Race-2 will be on Sunday at 14.35 after the qualifying in the morning: it will be a 60-minute race.