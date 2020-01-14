Maranello 14 gennaio 2020

After the title clinched last season by Mikkel Mac aboard Luzich Racing’s 488 GT3, the International GT Open offered little satisfaction for the two Ferrari crews taking part in the series, Spirit of Race and Tempesta Racing. The two outfits, in spite of skipping some races due to a packed 2019 agenda, nevertheless produced some first-rate performances, making it onto the podium on several occasions and coming away with the satisfaction of winning. Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, in particular, finished ahead of all the other crews in Pro-Am class in Race-1 at Hockenheim, the second round of the season, while their efforts paid off at Silverstone with a runner-up spot in Race-2. Spirit of Race’s Ferrari #51, which only took part in the closing round of the season at Monza, also picked up a podium in Am class, with the crew of Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri, replicated in Pro-Am class by Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron. Tempesta Racing lacked the edge needed for the podium but a bit of luck could have also helped Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III come away with more noteworthy results.