03 settembre 2018

Monterey, 3 September 2018 - Ferrari will have three cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona lineup for Sunday’s America’s Tire 250 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. With only one event remaining following the Monterey Grand Prix weekend, Cooper MacNeil will be looking to keep his title challenge alive in GT Daytona competition. He enters the 10th of 11 events ranked fourth in the points with just 29 points separating him from the lead. Scuderia Corsa. Scuderia Corsa has entered two cars in the two-hour, 40-minute event. Joining MacNeil in the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 will be Gunnar Jeannette, who is coming off a fourth-place finish with MacNeil at Virginia International Raceway. That result followed a pair of podium finishes at Lime Rock Park and Road America. The team has also entered the No. 64 Ferrari for Frankie Montecalvo and Townsend Bell. This will be the fourth race of the season for the car, which has previously competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Twelve Hours of Sebring and the Six Hours of The Glen. It’s best result thus far was fifth at Daytona, with Bell and Montecalvo in the lineup. Garage Italia. Squadra Corse Garage Italia also returns to action with the No. 51 Ferrari 488 GT3 for Ozz Negri and Francesco Piovanetti. This will be the team’s fifth race of the season, with its best result so far a run to 10th at Road America with Negri and Piovanetti. Weekend Schedule. Friday’s schedule at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca includes a pair of one-hour practice sessions beginning at 10:55 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. (all times PT). Saturday begins with a final one-hour practice at 8:30 a.m., followed by GTD qualifying at 12:45 p.m. The America’s Tire 250 takes the green flag at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. The race will be televised live on FS1, beginning at 5 p, and will be streamed on the IMSA website for the rest of the world.