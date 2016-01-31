31 gennaio 2016

Daytona Beach, 30 January 2016 – The 24 Hours of Daytona has completed its first quarter from the moment that the clock struck the first hour of the race, while darkness has now fallen on Florida's tri-oval. GTLM. In the GTLM class the Ferrari's continue to battle it out. Car number 72 (of SMP Racing) and car number 62 (of Risi Competizione) have each completed several laps in the lead, but the Russian team's car was slowed down by a drive-through penalty which it received for an illegal maneuver at the pit boxes. The more well-placed car in the classification is number 62, in sixth place with Olivier Beretta at the wheel, who precedes number 72, driven by “Gimmi” Bruni. Car number 68 (of Scuderia Corsa), driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, has been slowed down for this portion of the race due to a penalty. GTD. In the GTD class car number 63 of the Scuderia Corsa continues to hold the lead positions, with Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielson each completing excellent stints. With Balzan the car is holding second place. The position of number 51 of the Spirit of Race team has also improved, currently holding tenth place with Marco Cioci at the wheel.