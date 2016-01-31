31 gennaio 2016

Daytona Beach, 30 January 2016 – The 24 Hours of Daytona started just over 60 minutes ago and the Ferraris are among the leaders in both the GTLM and GTD classes. GTLM. In the GTLM class, the 488 GTE with the best grid position, car number 68 of Scuderia Corsa had a challenging start, after being relegated to the back of the field due to a fuel pressure problem that was later solved. Alessandro Pier Guidi is now in comeback mode, currently occupying 10th place. The car of the SMP Racing team, with Gianmaria “Gimmi” Bruni took the initiative during the first hour of the race, moving up from 11th to 2nd place. The 488 GTE of the Risi Competizione team entrusted to Toni Vilander is having a steady race in 5th place. GTD. In GTD class, the best-positioned Ferrari is car number 63 of Scuderia Corsa, in second place with Jeff Segal at the wheel. Car number 51 of Spirit of Race is further behind, but it has already made a pit stop and is currently being driven by Peter Mann. A yellow flag during the first hour helped car number 68 re-join the group, while the Porsche driven by Nick Tandy is currently in the lead position. The next bulletin will be issued in five hours.