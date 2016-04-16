Long Beach, 15 April 2016 – Friday at Long Beach saw practice and qualifying for the IMSA SportsCar Championship, with a two-hour morning practice session heading into a short afternoon session that immediately preceded the 15-minute qualifying session.
Giancarlo Fisichella qualified the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE in eighth place with a time of 1:18.282 around the tricky Long Beach street circuit. He will share the car in tomorrow’s 100-minute race with Toni Vilander. In the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE, Alessandro Balzan qualified in ninth position with a lap time of 1:18.290. Balzan, who was the GT-Daytona class winner at the 12 Hours of Sebring, will share the Ferrari with Daniel Serra.
Saturday’s IMSA SportsCar Championship race will be shown live at 7:00 PM ET on FOX Sports in the United States, and will be streamed live outside the United States on IMSA.com
