Daytona Beach, 31 January 2016 – The 24 Hours of Daytona has reached the 75% mark of its duration. The sun is completing its rise over the horizon of Florida's tri-oval and the race is still wide open, even though it has become more difficult for one of the Ferrari 488, due to some problems. GTLM. In the GTLM class, the car of the Risi Competizione team had to stop for some repairs to the body following an accident. This activity, conducted under a green flag regime, cost four laps to the Houston team; therefore, Davide Rigon and car number 62 currently occupy 8th place, four laps behind 7th place. On the other hand, the SMP Racing team and Scuderia Corsa cars are in the breakneck group of the GTLM class led, for the moment by Kevin Estre's Porsche. James Calado, at the controls of car number 72, is in 3rd place, while Alexandre Premato, on the 488 GTE number 68, is 5th. GTD. In the GTD class, car number 63 of Scuderia Corsa continues to play a prominent role. The car is currently in 9th place, but Jeff Segal, who is at the wheel, is imposing a very fast pace. Car number 51 of the Spirit of Race team, currently in the hands of Matteo Cressoni, is further behind the leaders. Andy Lally (Audi) leads this category.