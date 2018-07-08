08 luglio 2018

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada (8 July 2018) – A pit lane penalty proved costly for the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari team in Sunday’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The setback saw Jeff Segal and Cooper MacNeil take an eighth-place finish in the GT Daytona class in Round 7 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. MacNeil qualified the Ferrari in eighth position and worked his way up to sixth position before pitting at the 51-minute mark following a solid opening stint, when he turned the car over to Segal. Segal pitted the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 at the one-hour, 15-minute mark while running seventh under caution. However, he was forced to serve a one-minute penalty six minutes later under green-flag conditions after it was judged that he had run the red light at the pit exit. Segal fell to ninth position after the second stop, and lost valuable track position which he was unable to make up in the two-hour, 40-minute event. “I had a good stint to open the race,” MacNeil said. “The WeatherTech Ferrari was handling well and I had to navigate two restarts following cautions. There was some crazy racing going on all around the track today. I turned it over to Jeff (Segal) in the top five in GTD. Unfortunately, he ran a stop sign at pit exit and had to come in and serve a penalty which put us down a lap. In these short races with this competition you can’t have those kinds of miscues. We will come back in two weeks at Lime Rock and look for a result.” Segal had a tight battle for eighth place in the final minutes of the race, managing to hold off Patrick Long for eighth position by 0.723 seconds. “It was a day of what-ifs,” Segal said. “We were as fast as the leaders at the end there, just not on the lead lap. The team made some great changes to the car from practice yesterday to the race. We had a really good competitive car. Cooper (MacNeil) drove a strong stint and picked up some positions for us. We just got caught out on pit lane. The red light came on, we didn’t see it, didn’t stop. It’s tough, we had a podium car today.” Cooper MacNeil qualified the Ferrari in eighth position and worked his way up to sixth position before pitting at the 51-minute mark following a solid opening stint, when he turned the car over to Segal. The next IMSA event for Ferrari competitors will be the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn., on Saturday, July 21.