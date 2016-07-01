Watkins Glen, 1 July 2016 – One of the most historic events on the IMSA SportsCar Championship calendar is this weekend’s Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. This is one of sports car racing’s most coveted races, and one in which Ferraris have captured numerous victories. But it also takes on extra importance as one of the four rounds of the North American Endurance Cup, made up of the four signature endurance events on IMSA’s schedule – the 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of the Glen and Petit Le Mans.
GT-Daytona.
In the GT-Daytona class, drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen arrive at Watkins Glen leading the championship in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. Balzan and Nielsen will be joined by Jeff Segal, who recently scored the GTE-Am class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Scuderia Corsa. Segal joined Balzan and Nielsen this season at Daytona and Sebring, helping the Ferrari to victory at Sebring. Balzan, Nielsen, and Segal are currently two points behind the lead in the NAEC championship.
GT-Le Mans.
Also fresh from Le Mans is the Risi Competizione team. Driving the same Ferrari 488 GTE that the team uses in IMSA, Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander finished the 24-Hour classic in second position in the GTE-Pro class. Fisichella and Vilander are currently fourth in the GT-Le Mans points championship and have scored one podium this season, at Long Beach, in the no. 62 racer. A second Ferrari will compete in the GT-LeMans class – the no. 68 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE. Daniel Serra qualified this car on pole position at the previous GT-Le Mans race at Laguna Seca before he and Alessandro Pier Guidi finished the race in second position. Targeting the North American Endurance Cup, the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari is six points behind the NAEC GT-LeMans championship lead.
Schedule.
In IMSA’s manufacturer championships, Ferrari is currently second in GT-Daytona and third in GT-LeMans. The Six Hours of the Glen will be broadcast live on Sunday, July3 at 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 1. Qualifying will be streamed on Saturday, July 2 at 3:40 PM ET on IMSA.TV
. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.